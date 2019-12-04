Top news of the day: Chidambaram gets bail in INX Media case, 18 Indians killed in Sudan factory fire, and more

Supreme Court grants bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case
A Bench of Justices R. Banumathi, A.S. Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy reminded the ED that though economic offences were grave, bail was still the rule and jail an exception. | Leave merits of a case for trial, says Supreme Court
18 Indians killed in factory fire in Sudan
At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission in Khartoum said.
Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to six undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 hurt in firing among themselves in Chhattisgarh
The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP’s 45th battalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.
Supreme Court to hear plea to stay electoral bond scheme in January
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde briefly heard senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s oral mentioning that around ₹6,000 crore was collected under the scheme, even though it was red-flagged by institutions like the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission.
Chinmayanand case: law student granted bail by Allahabad High Court
The law student from Shahjahanpur was arrested on September 25 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of trying to extort ₹5 crore from former union minister Swami Chinmayanand, as alleged by him.
Delhi govt to provide free internet for up to 1.5 GB data through wifi hotspots
“With this, we are fulfilling the last promise of our manifesto,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said adding that the scheme will be beneficial for students.
Committee to suggest necessary amendments in IPC, CrPC to curb mob lynching
There is no separate definition for lynching under IPC as of now, Home Ministry says.
Fugitive godman Nithyananda sets up own Hindu sovereign nation, claims website
A website about Kailaasa, the ‘Hindu sovereign nation’ was last updated on October 10. The website declared that the fugitive godman has declared a ‘Hindu sovereign nation’ and even has a cabinet along with a Prime Minister.
Twitter representatives appear before parliamentary panel examining cyber security of women
The parliamentary committee examining the issue of cyber safety and security of women, headed by BJP MP Heena Gavit, has also called Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives to appear before it.
Interactive | How many satellites has India launched?
From the experimental satellite Aryabhatta launched in 1975, to Cartosat-3 in 2019, India’s space odyssey has spanned 44 years and over 100 satellites.
Xiaomi launches online lending service in India
Xiaomi’s Mi Credit connects smartphone users with lending firms, giving them access to quick loans of up to ₹1,00,000 rupees.
Would have easily dominated ‘baby bowler’ Bumrah, says Abdul Razzaq
The former Pakistan all-rounder said that having faced world-class bowlers like Australia’s Glenn McGrath and compatriot Wasim Akram, it would have been easy to counter Bumrah.