Top news of the day: Over 19 lakh excluded from Assam’s final NRC, Pakistan Foreign Minister says war not an option to deal with Kashmir issue, and more

Over 19 lakh excluded from final National Register of Citizens in Assam
At 10 a.m., the NRC authority headed by the apex court-appointed State Coordinator Prateek Hajela released the final NRC on its official website and through its social media handles. A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded. According to rights groups, the exercise also made people in Assam — mostly Hindus and Muslims of Bengal origin under suspicion of being illegal immigrants — spend more than ₹7,800 crore on hearings, besides claiming the lives of around 60 people. | Guide to check names in final list published | NRC final list: Live updates
Assam will provide legal support to Indian citizens left out of NRC list, says Minister
Speaking to PTI, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, said the government will provide legal support to the Indian citizens not finding place in the NRC list. | Paralegals trained to help NRC-excluded
The man behind NRC sports a smile and stays away from media glare
Prateek Hajela, the officer tasked with supervising the gigantic NRC updation exercise in Assam, must be a relaxed man after the final National Register of Citizens was published.
CBI takes over probe into phone-tapping scandal in Karnataka
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case to probe the alleged illegal phone-tapping scandal in Karnataka, on the request of the State government.
War not an option to deal with Kashmir issue: Pakistan Foreign Minister
Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remarks came at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been repeatedly threatening the possibility of a nuclear war with India over Kashmir after his efforts to internationalise the matter failed to gain any traction.
Restrictions on movement of people lifted in most parts of Kashmir
Officials said barricades have been removed from the roads in most areas of Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley to allow the movement of people.
IRCTC to restore service charges on e-tickets from September 1
IRCTC will levy a service charge of ₹15 per ticket for non-AC classes and ₹ 30 for AC classes.
EC’s mega Electors Verification Programme to be launched on September 1
The ‘mega million’ launch will take place in all States and Union territories.
Mysterious Iran rocket blast draws Trump tweet, Tehran taunt
The unexplained explosion of a rocket at an Iranian space centre grew more mysterious as President Donald Trump tweeted what appeared to be an American surveillance photo of the site and Tehran showed off a satellite meant to be launched.
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters hurl petrol bombs
Hong Kong police fired tear gas and water cannon as pro-democracy protesters threw petrol bombs in the latest in a series of clashes that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades. The water cannon fired blue-dyed water, traditionally used elsewhere in the world to make it easier for police to identify protesters later.
Data: How much currency was in circulation in FY2019?
The amount of currency in circulation in financial year 2019 was ₹21.1trillion, 17% higher than the previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report.
U.S. Open: Djokovic shrugs off shoulder injury to reach last 16
Djokovic’s title defence looked to be in jeopardy in his previous match when he received treatment on his shoulder several times, an issue which he said had impacted his serve and backhand.