February 07, 2024 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Affluent sub-castes among backward classes may be excluded from quota list, observes Supreme Court

A seven-judge Constitution Bench on Tuesday questioned why affluent sub-castes among backward classes should not be “excluded” from the reservation list and made to compete with the general category.

PM Modi-headed committee to meet on February 7 to select new Election Commissioner

A committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mandated to select the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners would meet for the first time on Wednesday.

T.N. extends support to Kerala’s suit in Supreme Court seeking to retain fiscal autonomy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on February 6, 2024, appreciating Kerala for moving the Supreme Court against the Union government’s attempts to “stifle State governments” over finances, and further hoped to collaborate to address this “crucial challenge”.

Amid protests in Jammu, Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Paharis in J&K’s ST list

Amid street protests led by the Scheduled Tribe Gujjar-Bakarwal community in Jammu against the inclusion of the Pahari Ethnic group in the Union Territory’s Scheduled Tribes list, Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Bill to include this community in the UT’s ST list, with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda categorically asserting that benefits meant for existing STs in the UT will not be disturbed whatsoever.

Govt will fence entire border with Myanmar: Shah

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the government has decided to construct a fence along the 1,643-kilometre border with Myanmar.

After five months of pause due to the Israel-Gaza war, government hopes to move on the IMEC

After months of a pause on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) that was launched during the G-20 summit in September 2023 but stalled due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the government is expected to take talks on the project forward this month, when Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits India.

Ajit Pawar’s faction is real NCP: Election Commission

The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission (EC) announced on February 6, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

Congress ranks want senior leaders to contest Lok Sabha Polls

With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, there is growing pressure from the Congress ranks egging the senior leaders, including the two former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, to lead from the front by contesting the polls.

Rahul Gandhi plays down INDIA divisions, says Mamata Banerjee is “very much” part of the bloc

There have been no desertions from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) other than by the Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, insisting that Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is “very much” still a part of the Opposition bloc.

Mid-flight religious song with chorus and drum raises safety concerns

A video went viral on social media on Tuesday showing a passenger aboard an IndiGo aircraft singing a devotional song on Ram and playing the dholak as others joined him, leading to calls from pilots to end displays of “religious fervour” during flights as it could become a safety issue.

Trump not immune from election subversion charges, U.S. appeals court rules

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that Donald Trump does not have immunity from charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat, bringing the former U.S. President a step closer to an unprecedented criminal trial.