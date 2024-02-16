February 16, 2024 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST

Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

In a landmark unanimous judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as “unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary” the electoral bonds scheme, which provides blanket anonymity to political donors, as well as critical legal amendments allowing rich corporations to make unlimited political donations.

Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change

Greece’s parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, a landmark victory for supporters of LGBT rights that was greeted with cheers by onlookers in parliament and dozens gathered on the streets of Athens.

Electoral bonds verdict | Parties in power got the highest share: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday analysed in its judgment that the majority of the anonymous financial contributions through electoral bonds were made to political parties in power and the biggest gainer was the ruling BJP.

Matching buyers of electoral bonds with recipients could be tricky, say activists

As the Supreme Court struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme as unconstitutional, the big question is whether the public can know which individual or corporate entity contributed how much through the bonds to which political party. Some petitioners and activists feel this was a tricky area.

Electoral bonds scheme verdict | Anonymity in scheme was ‘selective’, not ‘fool-proof’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday concluded that the anonymity promised by the Union government through electoral bonds was hardly “fool-proof”. In fact, the anonymity advertised in the electoral bonds scheme was meant for the public, not for the political party receiving the money, the court said.

Political influence of money not limited to poll outcomes but extends to government decisions: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the influence of money over electoral politics in India is not limited to electoral outcomes but spills over to government decisions as well.

Mob storms SP office in Manipur’s Churachandpur after head constable from Kuki-Zo community was suspended

A mob stormed the office of Superintendent of Police (SP) and the mini-Secretariat in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday, hours after a head constable from the Kuki-Zo community was suspended for “grave misconduct.”

Union government-farmers meeting ends, next round of talks on February 18

Protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp at different locations on the inter-State boundaries with Haryana on Thursday, even as the meeting between farmer representatives and Union Ministers was underway amid the ongoing stand-off between farmers and the Union government.

Imran Khan’s party nominates Umar Ayub Khan as PM candidate

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on February 15 nominated as its Prime Ministerial candidate the party secretary general Umar Ayub Khan, grandson of former military dictator Ayub Khan.

Donald Trump’s New York hush-money trial will begin in March with jury selection

Donald Trump’s hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a judge ruled Thursday, turning aside requests for a delay from the former President’s defense lawyers.

99 journalists killed in 2023, 72 in Gaza war: report

Seventy-two of the 99 journalists killed in 2023 were killed in the Israel-Hamas war, making the last 12 months the deadliest for the media in almost a decade, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on February 15.

HDFC Bank sees double-digit growth in home loan business post merger

HDFC Bank on Thursday said that its home loan business had witnessed healthy double digit growth post merger of HDFC Ltd with itself.