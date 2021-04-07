Will ensure no political interference in police administrative work: Walse-Patil

About transfers, minister says, he will follow due procedure

Maharashtra’s new Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that he would ensure no political interference in the police administrative functioning.

“Looking at the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra stares at a challenging period ahead. People of the State have high expectations from the Home Department. My priority is to strengthen the police force and provide clean administration. I will ensure that no political interference is seen in administrative wok,” Mr. Walse-Patil, who took charge of the office on Tuesday, said.

The minister clarified that he had heard of various police officials helping specific political parties. “First, let me collect all information. Then it will be clear as to who pledges allegiance to whom and after that action can be taken,” he said.

About the department facing criticism over the alleged racket in police transfers, Mr. Walse-Patil said, “As far as transfers are concerned, I will be working as per the set procedure in various departments and rights given as per the hierarchy.”

Mr. Walse-Patil said that the Maharashtra government would be approaching the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court decision to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the alleged demand of collecting ₹100 crore extortion money by the previous minister. “We will, however, fully cooperate with Central agencies who will come to Maharashtra for any probe,” he said.

When asked about his priorities, Mr. Walse-Patil said that implementing Shakti law, initiating police recruitment, and completing police housing projects are on his list.

On the alleged groupism within the IPS lobby, the minister said that he could comment on it only after fully understanding the matter.