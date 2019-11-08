States

Vellore gets mobile medical ambulance for animals

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram handing over the key of the mobile ambulance.

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram handing over the key of the mobile ambulance.  

more-in

Farmers can call toll free number to avail service

A mobile medical ambulance for animals was inaugurated on the Collectorate premises here on Thursday.

The vehicle, which costs ₹23 lakh, was inaugurated by District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram. N. Navaneethakrishnan, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, received the keys to the vehicle.

Referral system

Farmers could contact toll free number 1962 to avail treatment for their animals at the doorsteps. The service is available at Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur.

If the animals need referral treatment, they would be transported to the Veterinary College and Research Institute hospital campus, they added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics States
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 6:34:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/vellore-gets-mobile-medical-ambulance-for-animals/article29913829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY