Vellore gets mobile medical ambulance for animals

A mobile medical ambulance for animals was inaugurated on the Collectorate premises here on Thursday.
The vehicle, which costs ₹23 lakh, was inaugurated by District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram. N. Navaneethakrishnan, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, received the keys to the vehicle.
Referral system
Farmers could contact toll free number 1962 to avail treatment for their animals at the doorsteps. The service is available at Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur.
If the animals need referral treatment, they would be transported to the Veterinary College and Research Institute hospital campus, they added.
