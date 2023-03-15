University of Pennsylvania institutes hold symposium on India’s future trajectories

March 15, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The University of Pennsylvania Institute for the Advanced Study of India (UPIASI), in association with the Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI), on Tuesday organised an academic symposium to discuss India’s future trajectories on political, economic and foreign policy fronts.

Amitabh Kant, India’s G-20 Sherpa, delivered the keynote address, focussing on India’s story of green growth, and digital, public and quality infrastructure. He also spoke on India’s future in a changing and uncertain world order, as well as G-20 priorities.

Three panel discussions took place at the symposium. Among the prominent experts in attendance were Rishikesha T. Krishnan, IIM Bangalore; C. Raja Mohan, Asia Society Policy Institute; Sanjay Kumar, Centre for Study of Developing Society; and Harsh Pant, Observer Research Foundation.

UPIASI and CASI, both part of University of Pennsylvania, are celebrating their 25th and 30th anniversary respectively. The two are engaged in bringing scholars across disciplines and creating a platform for exchange of ideas and meaningful debates.

“UPIASI has been invaluable for the University of Pennsylvania and the wider Penn community. It has not only produced a large corpus of research but also served as a tremendous resource for countless scholars globally to connect and engage with India,” said Emily Hannum, Associate Dean for the Social Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.