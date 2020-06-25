State forms task force to address transport issues

A State-level transport task force has been set up by the government to iron out issues faced by goods transporters and those providing passenger transport services, and to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The task force will be headed by Transport Minister Anil Parab and will have representatives of various freight associations and civil transport organisations and companies.
The task force has been set up to study the public transport system, its impact on transport-related issues, and problems in the transport system, and find solutions. It will have its first meeting on Friday via videoconferencing.
The other members on the team will include additional chief secretary (transport), secretary (roads), Public Works Department, Additional Director General of Police (Transport), Maharashtra, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, and the general manager, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking.
The task force will also have representatives of the Maharashtra State Trucks, Tempo, Tanker Federation, Bus Transport Federation, various autorickshaw and taxi unions, Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India, and president, Maharashtra Truck, Tempo, Owners Association, as members.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath