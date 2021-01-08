Renaming row: CMO tweets Sambhajinagar yet again

NCP leader Ajit Pawar says issue will be sorted out through discussions

Notwithstanding the objection raised by the Congress over using Sambhajinagar instead of Auranagabd in a government statement, the official Twitter account of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Thursday posted two more tweets where the city was mentioned as Sambhajinagar.

On Wednesday, State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat lashed out at the Director General of Information and Public Relations Department, which comes under Mr. Thackeray, for using Sambhajinagar when there was no official notification of renaming Auranagabad.

The tweets on Thursday were about the State Cabinet’s decision to regularise land. In the first tweet, Mr. Thackeray said that he had promised this to residents of Sambhajinagar which he fulfilled, while in the second, he said that this decision would fulfil the dreams of residents of Sambhajinagar known as the capital of the Marathwada region.

The CMO’s tweets, irrespective of the Congress’s opposition, are seen as the Sena’s firm stand on renaming Aurangabad.

The Sena, Congress and NCP are partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation is set to go to polls in coming months and the renaming row is likely to be escalated. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that the issue would be sorted out through discussions.

“This is a tripartite government and we have decided on a common minimum programme. Issues can arise as three parties are running the government. We will sit together and find a way out of it through talks,” Mr. Pawar said.

Mr. Thorat on Wednesday said that the MVA government worked on the CMP and constitutional values were part of it. “We will oppose any renaming of city if social harmony is going to be disturbed. The Maharashtra DGIPR should not change the names of cities at its will. It should be realised that government documents have legal importance,” he said, adding that renaming cities was not part of the CMP.