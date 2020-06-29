Pune district sees 850 cases; death toll at 714

A spike of more than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday saw Pune district’s total case tally surge to 20,870. Nearly 850 fresh cases were reported till evening, while 20 more fatalities pushed the total death toll to 714, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar told The Hindu.

However, the number of active positive cases is 7,628, with 11, 942 recoveries thus far. As many as 356 of the active cases in the district are in a critical condition.

The district’s recovery rate stands at 58.04%, while the present case fatality rate is 3.39%.

The district had been witnessing an average daily case surge of more than 600 in the last seven days. On Saturday, Pune district reported its highest single-day surge of nearly 1,000 new cases (with more than 800 of these from Pune city) as the district's total case tally breached the 20,000-mark. On Friday, 725 new cases were reported, of whom 560 were from Pune city. On Tuesday last week, the district had reported a whopping 820 new COVID-19 cases, while on June 20, the district had recorded 823 cases — the second-highest single-day surge.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Solapur district — the worst-afflicted after Pune in the division — has climbed to 253. Along with Pune’s fatalities, the death toll in Pune division — which consists of the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, along with Pune — has now crossed the 1,000-mark to reach 1,029.

Pune division’s total case tally till 3 p.m. has reached 25,127, of whom, 9,019 are active cases, while 15,095 people have been discharged till date.

Solapur reported 84 new cases to take its total case tally to 2,434. Of them, 666 are active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 1,515.

Satara reported 57 new cases as its total case tally rose to 974, of whom 221 are active ones, with 711 recoveries thus far. The district’s death toll stands at 42.

Sangli reported nine new cases to take its tally to 328, of whom 104 are active ones, while with 17 new cases, Kolhapur’s total case tally stands at 814.

While only 91 of these 814 cases are active ones (with 713 recoveries till date), the district’s number of active cases has risen by 50 in the last 72 hours.

Both Sangli and Kolhapur have reported 10 fatalities each thus far.

Aurangabad district in the Marathwada region, too, recorded a surge of 208 fresh cases as its total case tally inched towards the 5,000 mark to reach 4,974. Of these, 2,290 are active cases, with 2,446 recoveries in the district thus far. The district’s death count stands at 228.

Of the fresh cases reported from Aurangabad, authorities said, 115 of these were from Aurangabad city, while the remaining 93 cases had emerged from the rural areas of the district.