Onions worth ₹25,000 stolen in Surat

With onion prices breaching the ₹100 per kg ceiling, thieves in the country’s Diamond City decided to steal five onion bags worth ₹25,000 on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred outside a vegetable shop in the Palanpur Patiya area of Surat on Thursday.

“As per our daily routine, we kept five sacks of onions, each weighing 50 kg, outside the shop on Wednesday night. However, for the first time, someone stole those onions worth ₹25,000,” said Amit Kanojia, a vegetable vendor, who is yet to file an FIR.

In Gujarat, a prominent onion-producing State, prices in the retail markets at all major cities are fluctuating between ₹90 and ₹100.

The prices have been on the rise for the last month due to disruption of supplies from flood-affected States like Maharashtra. There has been a steep increase in prices in the last few days due to heavy rains that have destroyed onion crops in the key onion-producing states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka.