Maharashtra’s fresh cases exceed recoveries; 119 fatalities reported

Active COVID-19 cases rise again to reach 49,752; State’s fatality rate stands at 2.11%

After a steady recovery spree, Maharashtra’s case surge marginally outweighed the number of patients discharged on Tuesday, with 4,355 new COVID-19 cases being reported against 4,240 recoveries. The active case tally reached 49,752.

As many as 119 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,36,355. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total cases have reached 64,34,649 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,43,034 with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

“Of a total 5,26,32,810 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,34,649 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.22%) have returned positive with more than 1.93 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported nearly 900 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,11,790 while 27 deaths pushed the toll over 18,600. As per district authorities, the active cases stand at a little over 7,700.

Mumbai recorded 272 new cases to take its total tally to 7,41,661 while the active count stood at 3,073. A single death took the toll to 15,952.

Ahmednagar added 681 fresh cases and 13 fatalities, taking its total cases to 3,03,944 of whom 4,601 are active. The district’s death toll has gone up to 6,469.

Satara registered 515 new cases and 24 deaths to take the total case tally to 2,34,891 of whom 5,472 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,864.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 525 new cases and 16 deaths. The total tally stands at 1,99,070 with the active cases declining to 4,404 while the death count touched 5,360.

Kolhapur reported 224 new cases and seven deaths, taking its total cases to 2,02,945. The active cases dropped to 1,542 while the fatality toll rose to 5,754.