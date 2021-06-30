Maharashtra’s active cases decline, but Pune, Kolhapur remain a concern

State reports 9,771 new COVID-19 cases, 10,353 recoveries, 141 deaths

Maharashtra reported 10,353 recoveries against a surge of 9,771 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the State’s active case tally dipped further to 1,16,364.

However, despite the greater recoveries, cases are worryingly on the rise in Pune and Kolhapur with both the districts recording their highest single-day jumps in weeks.

The deaths too, however, remained relatively low, with 141 fatalities being reported as per the Health Department. While 103 of those occurred in the last 48 hours, 38 were from the past week.

The State’s total death toll has climbed to 1,21,945 with the State’s case fatality rate standing at 2.01%.

The State’s total cases have reached 60,61,404 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 58,19,901 with the recovery rate rising again to 96.02%.

“Of a total 4,16,37,950 laboratory samples tested thus far, 60,61,404 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 14.56%) have returned positive with over 2.35 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported 1,479 new cases, taking its total case tally to 10,55,057. As per the State Health Department figures, 16 deaths were recorded as the toll rose to 16,693. According to district authorities, the active cases climbed to nearly 10,000 while the death toll has touched 17,906.

Mumbai recorded 706 new cases to take its total tally to 7,22,222 with the active cases declining to 12,574. As many as 25 fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,451.

Kolhapur in western Maharashtra added more than 1,900 new cases taking its total cases to 1,56,616 of whom 11,444 are active. Eleven deaths saw the toll go up to 4,689.

Neighbouring Satara registered 770 new cases and 17 fatalities, taking its total case tally to 1,92,916 of whom 7,541 are active. Its death toll has risen to 4,636.

Sangli logged 964 new cases and 13 deaths. The total tally is 1,54,099 with the active cases standing at 10,233 while its fatality count reached 4,006.