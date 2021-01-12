Maharashtra reports more than 4,000 recoveries

Active cases drop to 52,288; death toll rises to 50,101; Mumbai adds 434 fresh cases

After nearly a week of cases outpacing recoveries, Maharashtra witnessed a reverse trend yet again, reporting a robust 4,286 recoveries as opposed to 2,438 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The active cases have dipped to 52,288.

The total case tally has now reached 19,71,552. As many as 40 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 50,101. The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,67,988 while the State’s recovery rate is 94.75%.

“Of a total 1,34,43,229 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,71,552 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.67%) have returned positive with over 42,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.54%.

Pune reported nearly 350 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,78,884. As per the State Health Department figures, just one death saw the toll rise to 7,829. As per the district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 5,725 while the district’s recovery rate is 96.06%.

Mumbai city recorded 434 new infections to take its total tally to 2,99,326 of whom just 7,370 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death count touch 11,193.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered more than 300 fresh cases, pushing the district’s total cases to 1,29,978 of whom 5,198 are active. Three deaths saw the toll go up to 3,266.

In western Maharashtra, Satara logged two deaths as its fatality count rose to 1,788 while just 24 new cases saw the total tally climb to 55,251 of whom only 839 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli added 30 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases touched 50,450 of whom a mere 442 are active. Its death toll remains at 1,770.

Kolhapur reported just 18 cases and no fatalities as its total case tally reached 48,877 of whom just 120 are active. The death toll remains constant at 1,663.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded more than 200 cases and three deaths as its total tally rose to 1,17,835 of whom 1,704 are active. Its fatality toll went up to 1,945.

Jalgaon reported 54 new cases and no deaths as its total cases climbed to 56,657 of whom only 608 are active, while its death count remains at 1,463.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,30,699 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,468 were in institutional quarantine facilities.