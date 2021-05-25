States

Maharashtra records lowest daily case surge in over two months

In its lowest single-day case spike in more than two months, Maharashtra reported 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to 42,320 recoveries as the State’s active case tally declined to 3,27,580.

A reduction in fatalities was observed as well. A total of 592 deaths were added to the State’s death toll, of which 361 occurred in the last week. Of the 361, as many as 275 had been recorded over the past 48 hours while 231 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department figures. The total death toll has now risen to 89,212.

The State’s total cases have reached 56,02,019 while its cumulative recoveries have climbed to 51,82,592 with the recovery rate going up to 92.51%.

“Of a total 3,32,77,290 laboratory samples tested thus far, 56,02,019 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.83%) have returned positive with over 2.55 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 1.59%.

Pune reported nearly 2,000 new cases as its total cases crossed the one million mark to reach 10,01,148. As per the State Health Department figures, 18 deaths were recorded as the fatality count rose to 11,497. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 50,000 while the death toll has exceeded 16,100.

Mumbai recorded 1,049 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,97,959 while the active count has declined further to 28,299. As many as 48 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,613.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered its lowest surge in over two months, with just over 500 cases taking the total tally to 4,86,872 of whom 16,562 are active. Three deaths pushed the toll to 6,403.

Cases continued to mount in Satara, which added 2,470 cases and nine deaths, taking its total cases to 1,50,421 of whom 18,801 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 2,756.

Kolhapur logged 29 deaths and more than 1,100 cases as its fatality toll touched 3,155 and its total case tally reached 1,00,898 of whom 14,713 are active.

Yavatmal added 16 deaths and more than 1,244 cases as its fatality count climbed to 1,297 and the total tally rose to 70,973 of whom 4,526 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a relatively low surge of more than 950 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,79,567 of whom 13,714 are active while 29 deaths pushed its toll to 4,343.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

CBSE Class XII exams: Priority is to ensure safe environment for students, says Varsha Gaikwad

Cyclone Tauktae: Uddhav hopes Modi will stand by Maharashtra

Amid case surge in rural hinterland, Pune ASHA workers demand better amenities to fight pandemic

All vacant posts in prisons to be filled by July-end, State tells HC

Cyclone Tauktae: Despite Central assurance, Maharashtra govt. politicising relief issue, says Fadnavis

Data | COVID-19 cases surge in rural India even as vaccination rates are lower than urban areas

Data | India tops the world in single-day COVID-19 fatalities

Saibaba Trust official cautions devotees against donating to fictitious organisation

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate rises above 90%

Private doctors’ role vital in fight against pandemic, says Uddhav

Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally dips below 4.70 lakh

Recoveries surpass cases yet again in Maharashtra

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination pace at record low in May even as Centre opens up doses for adults

Data | Wealth increase among recontesting candidates of Dravidian political parties

COVID-19: families of all Bhima-Koregaon case accused appeal to CM for their release

With 61,607 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases dip below 6 lakh

With 898 deaths, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 toll nudges 75,000

Centre slow in clearing essential items imported by Maharashtra, claims Tope

853 deaths push Maharashtra’s COVID-19 toll to 73,515

Data | Assembly election 2021: Trinamool Congress wins third straight term in West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2021 1:08:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/states/maharashtra-records-lowest-daily-case-surge-in-over-two-months/article34637387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY