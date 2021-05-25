Maharashtra records lowest daily case surge in over two months

With 42,320 recoveries, active COVID-19 cases dip to 3.27 lakh; death toll nears 90,000

In its lowest single-day case spike in more than two months, Maharashtra reported 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as opposed to 42,320 recoveries as the State’s active case tally declined to 3,27,580.

A reduction in fatalities was observed as well. A total of 592 deaths were added to the State’s death toll, of which 361 occurred in the last week. Of the 361, as many as 275 had been recorded over the past 48 hours while 231 had been added in the ongoing ‘reconciliation’ process, as per the State Health Department figures. The total death toll has now risen to 89,212.

The State’s total cases have reached 56,02,019 while its cumulative recoveries have climbed to 51,82,592 with the recovery rate going up to 92.51%.

“Of a total 3,32,77,290 laboratory samples tested thus far, 56,02,019 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 16.83%) have returned positive with over 2.55 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stood at 1.59%.

Pune reported nearly 2,000 new cases as its total cases crossed the one million mark to reach 10,01,148. As per the State Health Department figures, 18 deaths were recorded as the fatality count rose to 11,497. According to district authorities, the active case tally has dipped below 50,000 while the death toll has exceeded 16,100.

Mumbai recorded 1,049 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,97,959 while the active count has declined further to 28,299. As many as 48 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 14,613.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered its lowest surge in over two months, with just over 500 cases taking the total tally to 4,86,872 of whom 16,562 are active. Three deaths pushed the toll to 6,403.

Cases continued to mount in Satara, which added 2,470 cases and nine deaths, taking its total cases to 1,50,421 of whom 18,801 are active. Its death toll has gone up to 2,756.

Kolhapur logged 29 deaths and more than 1,100 cases as its fatality toll touched 3,155 and its total case tally reached 1,00,898 of whom 14,713 are active.

Yavatmal added 16 deaths and more than 1,244 cases as its fatality count climbed to 1,297 and the total tally rose to 70,973 of whom 4,526 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra reported a relatively low surge of more than 950 new cases, taking its total case tally to 3,79,567 of whom 13,714 are active while 29 deaths pushed its toll to 4,343.