Industries asked to down shutters

District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday appealed to industries here to down shutters from Tuesday evening to March 31.

The Collector told The Hindu that he has appealed to the industries, including large, medium, and small-scale, to stop production during the lock down period, to support the workers and ensure that their livelihood is not affected during this period, and create awareness among them on the precautionary measures to be taken.

Following the Collector’s appeal, Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association has appealed to its members to down shutters from Tuesday evening.

Some large-scale industries, their vendors, and several traders had closed down from Monday.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said heads of 13 industrial associations in Coimbatore met here on Monday evening. It was decided to meet the Collector on Tuesday and hand over a memorandum to him seeking support from the government for the MSMEs. Following this, the industries will decide on stopping production.