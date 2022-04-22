Haryana private schools seek clarity on admissions under RTE Act

The private schools in Haryana have sought clarity from the State’s education department on directions for admission to the Economically Weaker Section under the Right to Education Act. The State government had omitted rule 134A in Haryana Education Act for 10% reservation to EWS category students in private schools earlier this year citing similar provision under the RTE Act.

Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference State chief S.S. Gusain, in a letter to Director, Elementary Education, on Friday said the guidelines issued by the directorate for admission under the RTE Act were “ambiguous” and sought clarity on entry levels, fee reimbursement and neighbourhood claims, among other things.

The letter said there were no clear directions on whether a student was eligible for admission to a private school under the RTE Act in case a government school was closer to their home. Mr. Gusain also pointed out that though admissions under the RTE Act were to be taken only at the entry level, some district-level officials were misguiding the parents for admission of their wards in Class I. “Consequently, such ignorant parents put pressure on schools to admit their wards in Class I,” read the letter. The letter said that parents were approaching schools for admission till Class VIII.

He also pointed out that school managements were in doubt about the fee amount and its time-bound reimbursement and approval of admissions allowed by the schools in the absence of any formal documentation in the education offices of the government.

He also pointed out that many schools had completed the admission process before the government omitted rule 134A in March this year.