Govt. orders probe into ‘Covid-19’ marksheets

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after marksheets of agriculture university students in the State were found with ‘Promoted Covid-19’ stamped on them.

Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse also said that no such instruction to format the marksheet has been ordered by the State government. “The government has ordered an inquiry into the instances of distributing marksheets with ‘Promoted Covid-19’ stamped on them. Those guilty will face strict action from the government,” said Mr. Bhuse.

The Minister has asked Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research (MCAER), Pune, to conduct an inquiry. “A detailed report regarding the same should be submitted to the State government. Investigation must be held on who issued such directions without government orders,” he said.

All four agriculture universities in the State — Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agriculture University, Dapoli; Mahatma Phule Agriculture University, Rahuri; Marathwada Agriculture University, Parbhani; and Dr. Punjabrao Deshmukh Agriculture University, Akola — conducted examinations for the final year students, while the rest were promoted.

According to reports from these regions, the students of first, second and third year of agriculture, gardening, agri-biotechnology, forestry, agriculture business management, agriculture engineering and food technology have been given marksheets with ‘Promoted Covid-19’ stamped on them.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the government for the mistake. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that his party has been constantly warning the government of this. “The incident is not only wrong but an injustice on the students. This government does not want to listen to our instructions but then it commits such long-lasting damage to students,” said Mr. Shelar.