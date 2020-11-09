Resources

Over 100 scientists from Tamil Nadu among top 2% in the world

Tamil Nadu is home to at least 100 of the top 2% scientists in the world, according to a database developed by Stanford University. The scientists are ranked as per their specialisation, based on the citation scores and the number of papers they have produced so far. The list also provides details of when the scientists published their first and latest research article.

World Ranking list

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 10:57:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/resources/over-100-scientists-from-tamil-nadu-among-top-2-in-the-world/article33060991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY