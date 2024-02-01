GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Interim Budget 2024-2025 documents presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

In less than an hour-long Budget speech, Ms. Sitharaman presented the Modi Govt’s achievements in the last 10 years that transformed India from being a ‘fragile’ economy to the world’s fastest-growing major economy

February 01, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024 at North Block Finance Ministry in New Delhi on February 1, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024 at North Block Finance Ministry in New Delhi on February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-2025 in the Lok Sabha on February 1.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi Government for the past 10 years, Ms. Sitharaman left the tax slabs unchanged and stuck to the convention of not making any major announcements while presenting the interim Budget.

The Interim Budget 2024-25 will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authority to spend certain sums of money till a new government comes to office after the April-May general elections.

Ms. Sitharaman’s Budget speech lasted less than an hour, one of the shortest from her. She also tabled the Finance Bill, 2024, and a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Government of India (Interim Union Budget) for the Year 2024-25.

The Hindu provides a copy of these Budget documents in PDF/DOC format.

Please click here for:

Interim Budget 2024-2025, Speech of Nirmala Sitharaman

Interim Budget 2024-205 at a glance

Key Features of Inerim Budget 2024-2025

The Finance Bill 2024

Receipt Budget 2024-2025

Annual Financial Statement 2024-2025

