Home Affairs Ministry’s SOP for maintaining supply of essential goods

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maintaining supply of essential goods through retail and e-commerce platforms.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all the States and Union Territories to let e-commerce remain operational and encourage home delivery of essential goods as the 21-day lockdown was enforced to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

