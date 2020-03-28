Resources

Home Affairs Ministry’s SOP for maintaining supply of essential goods

Residents carry essential items as policemen keep a watch during lockdown in Bhopal on Friday. PTI -

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for maintaining supply of essential goods through retail and e-commerce platforms.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to all the States and Union Territories to let e-commerce remain operational and encourage home delivery of essential goods as the 21-day lockdown was enforced to break the transmission chain of coronavirus.

Here is the official notification:

