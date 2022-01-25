Full list of Padma Awards 2022

Resources

The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.

In 2022, the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan (4)

NameFieldState/Country
Ms. Prabha AtreArtMaharashtra
Shri Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous)Literature and EducationU.P.
General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous)Civil ServiceUttarakhand
Shri Kalyan Singh (Posthumous)Public AffairsUttar Pradesh

 

Padma Bhushan (17)

NameFieldState/Country
Shri Ghulam Nabi AzadPublic AffairsJammu and Kashmir
Shri Victor BanerjeeArtWest Bengal
Ms. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous)ArtPunjab
Shri Buddhadeb BhattacharjeePublic AffairsWest Bengal
Shri Natarajan ChandrasekaranTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

Shri Krishna Ella and

Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo)

Trade and IndustryTelangana
Ms. Madhur JafferyOthers-CulinaryUSA
Shri Devendra JhajhariaSportsRajasthan
Shri Rashid KhanArtUttar Pradesh
Shri Rajiv MehrishiCivil ServiceRajasthan
Shri Satya Narayana NadellaTrade and IndustryUSA
Shri Sundararajan PichaiTrade and IndustryUSA
Shri Cyrus PoonawallaTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
Shri Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous)Sci and EnggMexico
Ms. Pratibha RayLiterature and EducationOdisha
Swami SachidanandLiterature and EducationGujarat
Shri Vashishth TripathiLiterature ane EducationUttar Pradesh

 

Padma Shri (107)

NameFieldState/Country
Shri Prahlad Rai AgarwalaTrade and IndustryWest Bengal
Prof. Najma AkhtarLiterature and EducationDelhi
Shri Sumit AntilSportsHaryana
Shri T Senka AoLiterature and EducationNagaland

Ms. Kamalini Asthana and

Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo)

ArtUttar Pradesh
Shri Subbanna AyyappanScience and EngineeringKarnataka
Shri J K BajajLiterature and EducationDelhi
Shri Sirpi BalasubramaniamLiterature and EducationTamil Nadu
Srimad Baba BaliaSocial WorkOdisha
Ms. Sanghamitra BandyopadhyayScience and EngineeringWest Bengal
Ms. Madhuri BarthwalArtUttarakhand
Shri Akhone Asgar Ali BasharatLiterature and EducationLadakh
Dr. Himmatrao BawaskarMedicineMaharashtra
Shri Harmohinder Singh BediLiterature and EducationPunjab
Shri Pramod BhagatSportsOdisha
Shri S Ballesh BhajantriArtTamil Nadu
Shri Khandu Wangchuk BhutiaArtSikkim
Shri Maria Christopher ByrskiLiterature and EducationPoland
Acharya ChandanajiSocial WorkBihar
Ms. Sulochana ChavanArtMaharashtra
Shri Neeraj ChopraSportsHaryana
Ms. Shakuntala ChoudharySocial WorkAssam
Shri Sankaranarayana Menon ChundayilSportsKerala
Shri S DamodaranSocial WorkTamil Nadu
Shri Faisal Ali DarSportsJ&K
Shri Jagjit Singh DardiTrade and IndustryChandigarh
Dr. Prokar DasguptaMedicineU.K.
Shri Aditya Prasad DashScience and EngineeringOdisha
Dr. Lata DesaMedicineGujarat
Shri Malji bhai DesaiPublic AffairsGujarat
Ms. Basanti DeviSocial WorkUttarakhand
Ms. Lourembam Bino DeviArtManipur
Ms. Muktamani DeviTrade and IndustryManipur
Ms. Shyamamani DeviArtOdisha
Shri Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous)Lit. and EducationGujarat
Shri Savaji Bhai DholakiaSocial WorkGujarat
Shri Arjun Singh DhurveArtMadhya Pradesh
Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak DongreMedicineMaharashtra
Shri Chandraprakash DwivediArtRajasthan
Shri Dhaneswar EngtiLit. and EducationAssam
Shri Om Prakash GandhiSocial WorkHaryana
Shri Narasimha Rao GarikapatiLit. and EducationAndhra Pradesh
Shri Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous)Lit. and EducationJharkhand
Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous)Lit. and EducationBihar
Shri Narasingha Prasad GuruLit. and EducationOdisha
Shri Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous)ArtAndhra Pradesh
Shri Ryuko HiraTrade and IndustryJapan
Ms. Sosamma IypeAnimal HusbandryKerala
Shri Avadh Kishore JadiaLit. and EducationMadhya Pradesh
Ms. Sowcar JanakiArtTamil Nadu
Ms. Tara JauharLit and EducationDelhi
Ms. Vandana KatariaSportsUttarakhand
Shri H R KeshavamurthyArtKarnataka
Shri Rutger KortenhorstLit and EducationIreland
Shri P Narayana KurupLit and EducationKerala
Ms. Avani LekharaSportsRajasthan
Shri Moti Lal MadanSci and EngineeringHaryana
Shri Shivnath MishraArtUttar Pradesh
Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous)MedicineMadhya Pradesh
Shri Darshanam MogilaiahArtTelangana
Shri Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous)Civil ServiceDelhi
Shri Thavil Kongampattu A V MurugaiyanArtPuducherry
Ms. R MuthukannammalArtTamil Nadu
Shri Abdul Khader NadakattinGrassroots InnovationKarnataka
Shri Amai Mahalinga NaikAgricultureKarnataka
Shri Tsering NamgyalArtLadakh
Shri A K C NatarajanArtTamil Nadu
Shri V L NghakaLit. and EducationMizoram
Shri Sonu NigamArtMaharashtra
Shri Ram Sahay PandayArtMadhya Pradesh
Shri Chirapat PrapandavidyaLit and EducationThailand
Ms. K V RabiyaSocial WorkKerala
Shri Anil Kumar RajvanshiSci and EngineeringMaharashtra
Shri Sheesh RamArtUttar Pradesh
Shri RamachandraiahArtTelangana
Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana RaoMedicineAndhra Pradesh
Ms. Gamit Ramilaben RaysingbhaiSocial WorkGujarat
Ms. Padmaja ReddyArtTelangana
Guru Tulku RinpocheSpiritualismArunachal Pradesh
Shri Brahmanand SankhwalkarSportsGoa
Shri Vidyanand SarekLit and EducationHimachal Pradesh
Shri Kali Pada SarenLit. and EducationWest Bengal
Dr. Veeraswamy SeshiahMedicineTamil Nadu
Ms. Prabhaben ShahSocial WorkDadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
Shri Dilip ShahaniLit and EducationDelhi
Shri Ram Dayal SharmaArtRajasthan
Shri Vishwamurti ShastriLit. and EducationJ&K
Ms. Tatiana Lvovna ShaumyanLit. and EducationRussia
Shri Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous)Lit. and EducationKarnataka
Shri Kaajee SinghArtWest Bengal
Shri Konsam Ibomcha SinghArtManipur
Shri Prem SinghSocial WorkPunjab
Shri Seth Pal SinghAgricultureUttar Pradesh
Ms. Vidya Vindu SinghLit. and EducationUttar Pradesh
Baba Iqbal Singh JiSocial WorkPunjab
Dr. Bhimsen SinghalMedicineMaharashtra
Shri SivanandaYogaUttar Pradesh
Shri Ajay Kumar SonkarSci and EngineeringUttar Pradesh
Ms. Ajita SrivastavaArtUttar Pradesh
Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya SwamiSpiritualismGoa
Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous)MedicineMaharashtra
Shri Raghuvendra TanwarLit and EducationHaryana
Dr. Kamlakar TripathiMedicineUttar Pradesh
Ms. Lalita VakilArtHimachal Pradesh
Ms. Durga Bai VyamArtMadhya Pradesh
Shri Jyantkumar Maganlal VyasSci and EngineeringGujarat
Ms. Badaplin WarLit and EducationMeghalaya

 

Note: * In Duo case, the Award is counted as one.


