‘Zoom’ is not a safe platform, says MHA advisory

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh does a review meeting using Zoom app. The image was tweeted from the Minister's official handle.   | Photo Credit: Twitter

Software used is said to be made in China and some calls were also being routed through servers in China.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory that Zoom video conference is not a safe platform.

The advisory was issued on April 12 and the MHA shared it with journalists on Thursday.

U.S. based Zoom video communication has seen an exponential rise in usage in India as office-goers remain at home owing to the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The software used in the online platform is said to be made in China and some calls were also being routed through servers in China.

The Cyber Coordination Centre of the MHA issued a set of guidelines for safe usage by private individuals. It was not for use by government offices and government officials, the Ministry noted.

On April 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted pictures of a virtual meeting with officials where he was seen using Zoom.

BJP chief J.P Nadda has also been conducting meetings through Zoom.

The MHA advisory noted that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) issued two advisories on February 6 and in March cautioning on use of Zoom for office meetings.

The March 30 note posted on the CERT-In website said, “Zoom is a popular video conferencing platform. Insecure usage of the platform may allow cyber criminals to access sensitive information such as meeting details and conversations.”

It asked users to set strong passwords and enable “waiting room” feature so that call managers could have a better control over the participants.

