Zomato introduces ‘period leave’ for employees

Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato on Saturday said it is introducing up to ten days of ‘period leaves’ for all women employees to build a more inclusive work culture in the organisation.
“At Zomato, we want to foster a culture of trust, truth and acceptance. Starting today, all women (including transgender people) at Zomato can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year,” Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog post.
There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day, he added.
In a note for the male employees in the blog, Goyal said, “Our female colleagues expressing that they are on their period leave shouldn’t be uncomfortable for us...I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women — and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato,” he added.
