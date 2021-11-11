Youth picked up over ‘missing’ girl dies in U.P. police custody

Five policemen suspended by Kasganj SP for negligence

A 22-year-old man died in police custody in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. While the police described it as a case of suicide, the family of the victim suspects foul play. The Kasganj Superintendent of Police (SP) has suspended five policemen, including the inspector of Sadar police station and two sub-inspectors, for negligence.

Local sources said Altaf, a mason and resident of Nagla Syed in Kasganj, was working at a house where a girl went missing on Sunday. The girl’s family lodged a kidnapping complaint against him.

While Altaf’s family says he was picked up on Monday, SP Rohan Pramod Botre said he was called for questioning at Sadar police station on Tuesday morning. “During questioning, he requested to use the washroom. He was taken to the toilet on the police station premises. When he didn’t come out, the policemen on duty opened the door and found him in a grave condition. He was taken to the community health centre where he died during treatment,” he said.

Father’s U-turn

On Tuesday, Chand Miyan, Altaf’s father, expressed dissatisfaction with the police version and said he was forced to leave when he went to see his son at the police station. “I had myself handed over my son to the police on Monday evening when they said he was wanted in a case. When I went to the police station, I was asked to leave. And 24 hours later, I was told he has ended his life,” he told reporters.

“The father was understandably agitated on Tuesday but after seeing the post-mortem report and the scene of death, he has decided not to press charges against the police and given it in writing,” Mr. Botre told The Hindu. “We made the father speak to the doctor who explained the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante-mortem hanging. The burial was peaceful and there is no tension in the area,” he said.

Asked why Altaf was called to the police station, Mr. Botre said the girl’s father had given a written complaint on the basis of a video alleging that his minor daughter had been kidnapped by him. The girl has not been traced yet. “Two teams are actively working on the case,” he said.

Though Mr. Botre denied any similarity, the incident comes days after a Dalit youth died in police custody in Agra where he was brought on charges of stealing ₹25 lakh from the warehouse on police station premises.