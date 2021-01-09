Youth inadvertently crosses LoC, handed over to Pak Army

The Indian Army on Friday handed over to the Pakistan Army a youth from PoK who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 31, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.
"The young man's name is Ali Haider and he is a resident of Mirpur district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.
"The boy seemed innocent and was immediately provided with clothing, food and shelter," the defence spokesperson said.
On January 3, a request was made to the Pakistani authorities to repatriate him on humanitarian grounds, he said.
They accepted the proposal and with the support of the police and the civil administration, Haider was repatriated to Pakistan via the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point, he added.
