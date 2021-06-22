National

Yoga sessions held at 75 heritage sites

The Union Culture Ministry on Monday organised yoga sessions at 75 heritage sites to mark International Day of Yoga and as a part of the commemoration of 75 years of Independence.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel participated in the event at Red Fort in Delhi with Ministry officials. Given the COVID-19 situation, participants at the sites were restricted to 20, a Ministry statement said.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Patel called on the youth to practice yoga regularly. The Ministry organised yoga sessions at Ellora Caves, Nalanda, Sabarmati Ashram and Hampi, among other heritage sites.


