Yoga known globally thanks to Modi: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said it was owing to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ‘Yoga’ has got recognition at international level and it was acting as an ambassador, attracting the whole world towards India’s age-old culture.

He was speaking at the State-level function of 5th international Yoga day celebrations in Haryana’s Rohtak as a chief guest.

Mr. Shah said foreign invaders ruled India for a long time and since then Yoga got to be practised only by ‘saints and gurus’. “Though several programmes were organised from time to time in the country for the promotion of Yoga, it got recognition at international level in the year 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister,” he said.

“Yoga is a practice which not only ensures physical and mental development of an individual but also provides strength to perform work with ease,” he said.