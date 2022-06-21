National

Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the President practising Yoga.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared pictures of the President practising Yoga. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Yoga is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 21, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life and experience its benefits.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Mr. Kovind tweeted.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2022 8:54:08 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/yoga-indias-gift-to-humanity-holistic-approach-to-health-president-kovind/article65547886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY