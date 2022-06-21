Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind
The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21
Yoga is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 21, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.
He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life and experience its benefits.
"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Mr. Kovind tweeted.
The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.
