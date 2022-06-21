Yoga India's gift to humanity, holistic approach to health: President Kovind

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21

Yoga is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on June 21, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.

He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life and experience its benefits.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.

"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Mr. Kovind tweeted.

Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits. pic.twitter.com/ih8qFUEeVs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2022

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.