Yoga day celebrates timeless practice of oneness, harmony: PM Modi

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

In 10 days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony, PM Modi said on 'X'.

As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb89hrV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2024

Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions around the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being, the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi said, "As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs."

"Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," the Prime Minister said and also shared a set of videos showing various forms of yoga and their benefits.