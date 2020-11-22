Yoga, Ayurveda India’s ‘gift’ to global health: Minister

‘Modern medicine and traditional systems must go together to improve lives’

Yoga and Ayurveda were India's “gift” to the world, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said at function organised by the Boston Centre of Excellence for Health and Human Development on Sunday.

Addressing the event via video-conference, Dr. Vardhan said, “The ancient knowledge and health-management systems have been using nature’s cure for millennia. The time has come for modern medicine and India’s traditional system to go together with an integrative approach to impact our lives and much better disease outcomes.”

A day after the government authorised post-graduate practitioners in specified streams of Ayurveda to be trained to perform surgical procedures and integrate them into practice, the Ayush Ministry underlined that surgery was part of Ayurvedic curriculum for many years and that latest government order was only to clarify the specific surgical procedures to be performed by those pursuing Ayurveda.

Dr. Vardhan compared the ongoing pandemic to a ‘transitory state of our civilization’ and said, “We have not seen the Spanish Flu, World War I, and World War II. But we are living in a phase of a silent war. Over 100 million people perished. And in many cases, they could not be visited by their dear ones during the last moments of life. Their last-rites and funerals were also had to be done very humbly. And those millions who survived also have many complications, besides the financial burden put on them.”