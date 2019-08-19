Yamuna river crosses warning mark

The water level in the River Yamuna crossed the warning mark on Monday, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting of departments concerned to assess the situation and review arrangements in place.

The Yamuna was flowing at 204.7 metres on Monday and its water level is expected to rise up to 207 metres as 8.28 lakh cusecs water was released from Haryana’s Hathini Kund barrage.

The Delhi government sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people living in low-lying areas to move to safer places as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark.