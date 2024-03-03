GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

World Wildlife Day: PM Modi hails those supporting wildlife conservation efforts

United Nations World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3

March 03, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those at the forefront of sustainable practices and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on March 3. Every year on this day, the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people's lives and the planet are recognised.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on #WorldWildlifeDay. This is a day to celebrate the incredible diversity of life on our planet and to reiterate our commitment towards protecting it."

"I also appreciate all those who are at the forefront of sustainable practices, and supporting wildlife conservation efforts," the Prime Minister said.

Related Topics

wildlife / wildlife / conservation / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.