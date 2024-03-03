World Wildlife Day: PM Modi hails those supporting wildlife conservation efforts

March 03, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - New Delhi

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded those at the forefront of sustainable practices and supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

United Nations World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on March 3. Every year on this day, the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people's lives and the planet are recognised.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said, "Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on #WorldWildlifeDay. This is a day to celebrate the incredible diversity of life on our planet and to reiterate our commitment towards protecting it."

"I also appreciate all those who are at the forefront of sustainable practices, and supporting wildlife conservation efforts," the Prime Minister said.