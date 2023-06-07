HamberMenu
World lived through a pandemic and India played a critical role: WHO scientist

India’s role in developing and producing vaccines as well as drugs was praised

June 07, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
praised India for the way it has managed its G20 responsibilities despite complications and tensions around the world. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The world’s a very complicated place now. It’s tense. The world has lived through a pandemic where India played a critical role in science and technology, the development of vaccines, the manufacturing of drugs, diagnostics, and therapeutics. It played a key role globally,” World Health Organisation chief scientist Jeremy Farrar said on June 6, at the conclusion of the 3rd G20 Health Working Group meeting. 

Dr. Farrar also praised India for the way it has managed its G20 responsibilities despite complications and tensions around the world.

Also speaking at the meeting S. Aparna, Secretary, the Department of Pharmaceuticals noted that asymmetry of information, the lack of availability of critical materials, low attention to certain products needed by small patient populations all need urgent attention.

She said deliberations over three days delved into the fundamental principles and components required to establish a thriving network that enhances capabilities for early-stage and preparatory research, and ensures universal access to effective and affordable medical countermeasures.

She further stated that “key aspects such as leveraging the respective strengths of partners, structured knowledge sharing, prioritization, resource allocation, capacity building, and effective technology transfer have been identified as essential pillars of a properly functioning global research and development network.”

Speaking about the need to work on the Ayush component Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH said there is a need to explore new leads in traditional medicin.

