Working on pilot, cabin crew concerns on new pay: Vistara CEO

April 13, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

As Vistara moves closer to its merger with Air India, its CEO informed employees that the non-flying staff would be informed of their new role in the combined airline entity between May and June even as the airline is working on feedback and concerns raised by pilots and cabin crew on the new salary structure.

“We have transitioned to a new contract for pilots and working on feedback and concerns that have been received around this. Cabin crew have also reached out to me to get clarity on their contracts and whether there will be any changes implemented for them ahead of the merger. We are evaluating this,” CEO Vinod Kannan said in an internal mail to employees on Saturday.

Mr. Kannan acknowledged that there was widespread “anxiety, stress and apprehension” among employees over their place in the merged airline, and assured that the airline “remained committed to ensure that all our staff have a relevant and suitable role in the merged organisation.”

He informed employees that an independent consultant appointed for the integration had finalised an organogram for the merged airline, excluding pilots and cabin crew, and staff members would receive detailed updates on their assigned role in May and June. The airline has already received a nod from the competition bodies of India and Singapore for the merger in which Singapore International Airlines has a 25.1% stake, and a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal is awaited. Vistara’s merger into Air India is expected to be concluded by mid 2025.