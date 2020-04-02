National

Women beneficiaries can withdraw ₹500 from Jan Dhan accounts from April 3

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has said that women beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan account can start withdrawing ₹500 from April 3, in the first of the three instalments of a sum of ₹1,500 relief announced by the Centre as part of the fight against COVID-19.

The government has announced ₹1,500 transfer to the women beneficiaries of Jan Dhan account holders in three instalments.

‘Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, ₹500 per month is being deposited into the accounts of women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries by all banks. This is first of the 3 monthly instalments,” IBA said in a statement.

To maintain physical distancing and ensure efficient service, a schedule has been announced for the withdrawals.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 10:40:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/women-beneficiaries-can-withdraw-500-from-jan-dhan-accounts-from-april-3/article31240877.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY