Women beneficiaries can withdraw ₹500 from Jan Dhan accounts from April 3

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has said that women beneficiaries of the Jan Dhan account can start withdrawing ₹500 from April 3, in the first of the three instalments of a sum of ₹1,500 relief announced by the Centre as part of the fight against COVID-19.

The government has announced ₹1,500 transfer to the women beneficiaries of Jan Dhan account holders in three instalments.

‘Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, ₹500 per month is being deposited into the accounts of women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficiaries by all banks. This is first of the 3 monthly instalments,” IBA said in a statement.

To maintain physical distancing and ensure efficient service, a schedule has been announced for the withdrawals.