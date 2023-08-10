Woman alleges gang rape in Manipur’s Churachandpur, police register case

August 10, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - New Delhi

A 37-year-old woman had approached the police in Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, with a complaint that she was sexually assaulted on May 3 in Churachandpur district.

Following the complaint, a Zero First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Bishnupur police station and transferred to Churachandpur police station the same day. The police have registered a case of gangrape, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman with common intention against “unknown Kuki miscreants.”

Also read: Manipur Government note in Supreme Court shows one case of rape and murder till July 31

A note presented by Manipur government in Supreme Court this week on “disaggregation” of 6,523 FIRs shows that one case of rape and murder (the victim was allegedly raped and murdered), three cases of rape/gang-rape, six cases of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and 72 cases of murder had been registered as on July 31.”

As many as 152 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and Meitei community since May 3.

Meanwhile 40 legislators from Manipur, which includes Meitei and Naga members, submitted a memorandum to prime minister Narendra Modi demanding complete disarmament of civilians and transfer of Assam Rifles (battalions 9, 22 and 37) from their present location replacing them with “trustworthy Central forces along with State security.”

The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) demanded withdrawal of Suspension of Operation (SoO) pact with Kuki insurgent groups and pressed for compilation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

“The issue must be addressed politically In order to resolve this crisis of conflict. There are many options that can be explored. On one hand, to reassure the indigenous people of Manipur, NRC can be implemented in Manipur, sooner rather than later. Biometric registrations of Immigrants have started In should be expanded and strengthened, the memorandum said.