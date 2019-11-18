Parliament proceedings live: Congress questions the absence of Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha

Members of Parliament have gathered in new Delhi as the winter session begins from Monday. Economic slowdown and Kashmir shutdown are likely to be the top agenda from the Opposition side, while the ruling party is armed with a series of Supreme Court judgments in favour of them, especially the one on Rafale deal.

The winter session is from November 18 to December 13.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Speaker says that he has gone through adjournment notices given to him.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaks about the absence of Farooq Abdullah from the House.

Lok Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Question Hour continues in Lok Sabha despite consistent slogan shouting from the Opposition Benches. The next question is on steel scrap policy, followed by a question on the development of a new tourism circuit.

Anurag Thakur, MoS Finance answers a question on increase in investments. There are slogans of "We want justice" echoing through the House.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Derek O'Brien (Trinamool Congress) says they used to call Arun Jaitley "plantation manager" as he would sit in Parliament and plant stories in the media. He adds that they learnt the meaning of decency from those who have passed.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in session, with Speaker Om Birla in the Chair. The national anthem is played.

Prince Raj of the Samastipur constituency takes oath as a Member. He is followed by Himadri Singh (BJP) from Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Shrinivas Patil (NCP) from Satara (Maharashtra), Kathir Anand (DMK) from Vellore (Tamil Nadu).

The Chair makes obituary references to Sudhir Ray, Raja Paramasivam, Sushma Swaraj, Jagannath Mishra, Arun Jaitley, Sukhdev Singh Libra, Ram Jethmalani, Naramalli Sivaprasad, B.L. Sharma ‘Prem’ and Gurudas Das Gupta.

Question Hour begins and the first question is on a Centre of Excellence for studies in Telugu.

Raghu Rama Krishna Raju of the YSR Congress says that there is no centre in Andhra Pradesh and only in Telangana.

The next question is on a database of artists.

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in session. The national anthem is played.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu reads out obituary references to Jagannath Misra, Arun Jaitley, Gurudas Dasgupta, Sukhdev Singh Libra and Ram Jethmalani.

Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot and Leader of the Opposition pay their respects to those who have died.

10.50 am

Rajya Sabha @ 250

Today marks the 250th session of Rajya Sabha. The upper house will have a special discussion on its role in Indian polity.

“The upper house, since its inception in 1952, has come a long way contributing to the socio-economic transformation of the country but still has miles to go towards proper functioning,” Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday, ahead of an all-party meeting.

To mark the landmark 250th session of Rajya Sabha, beginning Monday, celebratory functions include release of a publication titled ‘Rajya Sabha: The Journey since 1952’ providing glimpses of various aspects of functioning of the House and its Hindi version.

Also, a commemorative volume on the evolution of Rajya Sabha and its functioning with 44 articles in Hindi and English by the sitting and former members and those associated with the functioning of the House will be released.

There would be a discussion in the House on the ‘Role of Rajya Sabha in Indian Polity: Need for Reform’ on the first working day.

A silver coin of Rs 250 and a postal stamp of Rs 5 will also be released.

10.40 am

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi protests on growing pollution in the country. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi makes a symbolic protest against government inaction on pollution in from of Gandhi statue inside Parliament complex. Other MPs including Danish Ali of BSP and Pinaki Misra too has raised this issue at all party meeting.

10. 25 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the maiden day of Winter Session. “We are open to discussions on all issues,” the Prime Minister says.

There should be high quality debates in which all MPs should contribute, he appeals to all members.