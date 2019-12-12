Will read Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, says Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister ahead of Delhi visit

The scheduled visit of Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister to India on Thursday is being watched, as it is the first visit from Dhaka after Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited the condition of the minority Hindu community in the neighbouring country as one of the reasons behind the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momin was one of the first leaders to respond after Mr. Shah referred to atrocities against Hindu women in Bangladesh during 2000 to 2003 while introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha and repeated some of the arguments in the Rajya Sabha.

In a quick response, Mr. Momin told the Bengali service of the BBC that such persecution did not exist in Bangladesh, saying “We believe that religion is a personal affair, but festivals belong to all.” He will be the keynote speaker at Friday’s combined session of Delhi Dialogue XI and India Ocean Dialogue VI.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Shah had stated that the persecution of Hindus did not stop in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, which called for bringing the CAB to Parliament. “As long as Sheikh Mujib was alive, there were no atrocities on the Hindus. But after his assassination in 1975, the atrocities broke the backbone of the minorities in Bangladesh. The current government also deserves appreciation as it has reduced the number of atrocities,” said Mr. Shah, indicating that minority religious communities continued to be persecuted in Bangladesh.

In response, Mr. Momin said, “We can say that the condition of the minority communities in Bangladesh is very good now. Those who went abroad earlier are now returning home.” The BBC cited him saying that there were reports of persecution of various minority communities in India.

“What India has done is an internal matter of the country. But I hope that friendly India will not do anything that will create a sense of terror among the people of both countries,” he said. The minister said that he had not read the CAB so far, adding, “I will have to read the Bill”.

Similar comments have also come from the envoy of Afghanistan to India. “In the last few years, since the fall of the Taliban, Afghan people and government, especially this government, have been respecting the minorities, like the Sikh community, our great brothers and sisters, as we have in India. We have huge respect for them. We have seats for them in Parliament, seats in the Lower House as well, we also have heir representative at the presidential palace,” Tahir Qadiry told a TV channel.

Mr. Qadiry drew attention to the fact that for decades Afghanistan had been in the middle of a war, which has hurt its ability to deliver law and order to the people. “So, all the people of Afghanistan, people of all ethnicities irrespective of who or from where, have been the victims of this war,” he said.