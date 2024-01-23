Will not accept raw deal in Lok Sabha polls, INTUC tells Congress

January 23, 2024 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - KOCHI

The State committee of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has asked the Congress to give the organisation due consideration in the forthcoming Parliament elections failing which the outfit would take decisions on its own.

Addressing a press conference after the State committee meet of the organisation here on Monday, INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan accused the Congress of not giving the outfit due preference. The Congress should realise that vote is of paramount importance in elections and should show the wisdom to consider the INTUC, he said.

He reminded that with 20 lakh members, the INTUC is the sole organisation capable of mobilising votes without fail for the party. The State committee has taken the decision to go to any extent if the organisation is extended a raw deal this time as well, Mr. Chandrasekharan warned.

All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Das Munshi had held talks with the State leadership of the INTUC recently. The organisation has shared its demands with her.

“Disappointment is writ across the entire labour sector. The Congress and the United Democratic Front need to devise new approaches and agenda to tap into that and secure their votes. The Congress failed to live up to the promises given to the organisation in the past. That should also be considered this time,” said Mr. Chandrasekharan.

Promises given by the State leadership of the Congress in the 2016 Assembly election remain as yet unfulfilled. The Congress should be able to see the workers’ sentiments.

The INTUC is not convinced that the Congress has a policy of assigning seats to all sitting MPs. It is high time that the party fixed term for seats. Timely changes should be adopted in assigning seats. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi himself has said that new faces, including women, should come forward.

The INTUC does not favour assigning seats to sitting MPs regularly. Due consideration of the INTUC during the forthcoming Parliament elections is the organisation’s right.

Mr. Chandrasekharan dubbed the finance management of the State a complete failure. Welfare fund boards have bitten dust. A solution to this was sought at a meeting with the Finance Minister.

Mr. Chandrasekharan expressed optimism about the new Transport Minister on account of his previous tenure and changes he had brought about in the KSRTC.