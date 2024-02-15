Will make toll plazas ‘free’ for three hours on February 16: farmers’ group

February 15, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), a Haryana-based farmers organisation, has announced to make toll plazas in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan “free” for three hours and hold tractors march to protest the police action against the agitating farmers.

The decisions were taken at the meeting of the farmer group’s office-bearers in Kurukshetra on Thursday.

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains told The Hindu over phone that the toll plazas would be made free from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Mr. Bains said the office-bearers at the meeting also decided to hold tractors march at all blocks across Haryana on February 17.

Another meet called

“We have also called another meeting at Kurukshetra on February 18 to discuss the future course of action and invited all farmers organisations of the State, Khap leaders, and toll samitis to it,” said Mr. Bains.

Support the demands

The BKU (Chuarni)’s Hisar division president Sikander Rori, who was also present in the meeting, said the group has decided not to join the ongoing agitation, but support the demands of the farmers.

“We have decided to make the toll plazas free and hold tractors march to raise our voice against the police action on the farmers,” said Mr. Rori.

The meeting was attended by around 300 office-bearers of the group, which wields considerable influence in Kurukshetra and its adjoining districts and also has presence in Punjab and Rajasthan.

