Will bring J&K policeman’s killers to justice, says DGP

J&K DGP R.R. Swain visits slain Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar’s residence at Wailoo Kralpora.

November 04, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Family members mourn the death of Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, who was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Baramulla, at Wailoo Village, Tangmarg, on November 1, 2023.

Family members mourn the death of Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar, who was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Baramulla, at Wailoo Village, Tangmarg, on November 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The police have got leads in its investigation into the targeted killing of a policeman in Baramulla district and vow to bring the killers and their supporters to justice, Jammu and Kashmir DGP R.R. Swain said on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The police chief visited slain Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar’s residence at Wailoo Kralpora in the north Kashmir district. He was accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

Dar was shot dead on October 31.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, Mr. Swain said the police have vowed to bring the perpetrators of the terror crime to justice.

"We have lost a member of our police parivar, a nobleman, a father, a brother, and a citizen of Kashmir. All of the officers, including the ADGP, DIG, SSP, and SHO, have vowed to go to the bottom of the matter and identify the killer and all those who supported him in any way and bring them to justice," Mr. Swain, said.

He said the investigation is on but the details cannot be shared.

"We have got leads in the case and are working on those. We are fully confident that we will bring them (perpetrators) to justice," the DGP added.

