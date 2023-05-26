Why does Congress 'hate' Indian culture so much: Amit Shah on Sengol controversy

May 26, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 26 accused the Congress of reducing the ceremonial sceptre Sengol, which will be installed near the chair of the Speaker in the new Parliament building, to a "walking stick".

Amid the war of words between the ruling and Opposition parties over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Mr. Shah said the Congress needs to "reflect" on its behaviour as he denounced the party's claim that there was no evidence of the Sengol being a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India in 1947.

Also read: Sengol | Evidence thin on government’s claims about the sceptre

"Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India's freedom but it was banished to a museum as a 'walking stick'," Mr. Shah tweeted.

"Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India's freedom," he said.

Congress, he further posted, is calling the "Adheenam's history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on May 26 claimed there was no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C. Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the Sengol as a symbol of transfer of power by the British to India.

The Sengol will be installed near the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The event is being boycotted by 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress.