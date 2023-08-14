HamberMenu
WHO Director-General to inaugurate first ever global summit on traditional medicine

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will inaugurate the event which will see the participation of scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations

August 14, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Ayush will host the first-ever global summit on traditional medicine at Gandhinagar, Gujarat (August 17-19) with the key focus areas being research, evidence and learning policy, data and regulations, innovation and digital health and biodiversity, equity and traditional knowledge.

Director-General, WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, will inaugurate the event which will see the participation of scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations. 

Announcing the summit on Monday, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai said that the summit’s outcome will be a declaration that will assist WHO in shaping the future of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. 

Director, Department of Health Systems Development (WHO South East Asia Regional Centre) Manoj Jhalani who was also present at the conference said that the summit is expected to develop a roadmap toward creating a more holistic and healthier world for future generations by recognising the inter-connectedness between human health, planetary harmony, and technological advancement.

The summit will also see exhibitions of traditional systems of medicine from across the globe.

