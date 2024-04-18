GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

West Bengal Governor calls off visit to Cooch Behar after EC intervention

In a statement, Ananda Bose alleged that an attempt was being made to “politicise the Governor’s office”

April 18, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Heeding the advice of the Election Commission of India, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed visit to Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar in north Bengal is going to polls on Friday and the Governor had intended to “oversee” the polling process.

In a press statement, the Governor alleged that an attempt was being made to “politicise the Governor’s office”.

“ I will not let anyone lower the dignity of the office of the Governor... I will not allow anyone to use me as a pawn on the political chessboard,” Mr. Bose said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan. “Under the Constitution, no one can restrict the movement of a Governor. However, I do not want to get involved in the unsavoury political controversy around me,” he said.

After the Governor had intimidated the Election Commission about his visit to Cooch Behar, the poll body had advised him against it. The proposed visit by the Governor to a poll-bound constituency had sparked strong reactions from the Trinamool Congress leadership.

Polling will be held in Cooch Behar as well as Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha seats on April 19.

The Governor had stated that he will be on the streets during the election and had started a portal ‘Log Sabha’ where people can lodge poll-related complaints. The Trinamool Congress had written to the EC saying that the Governor was interfering in the domain and the functioning of the Commission.

Related Topics

West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.