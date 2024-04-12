Arrest of Bengaluru blast accused from West Bengal triggers war of words between Trinamool Congress and BJP

April 12, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Kolkata

The arrest of two accused in the Bengaluru cafe blast case from West Bengal on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha polls triggered a war of words between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quick to respond to charges made by BJP leaders that West Bengal has become a “safe haven for terrorists”.

“They (the accused) were here for two hours and were arrested within those two hours following a prompt response by police. What about the States where you (BJP) are in power?” Ms. Banerjee said while addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar district.

“What about Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar. Are these places safe,” she asked.

Within hours of the arrest of the two accused, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from a hotel in New Digha in Purba Medinipur district, BJP co-in charge of West Bengal Amit Malaviya posted on X, “NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists.”

The West Bengal police was quick to point out that the arrest was a result of a “joint operation” with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies,” the State police posted on X.

The West Bengal police said, “West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities” and added that the “proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies”.

Later in the day, the accused were produced in a city court which granted their three-day transit remand to the NIA. The accused had stayed at a few hotels in Kolkata’s Esplanade area before visiting New Digha, a tourist spot.

Leaders from the BJP, including State party president Sukanta Majumdar, raised questions on why the accused were in West Bengal.

“If these terrorists were hiding here for the last few days, then it is quite evident that they have support cells working here. The state police were sleeping all these days, it is only after the NIA provided the tip-off they acted,” BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said due to appeasement politics of the Trinamool government, the state has turned into a link of various terror activities across the country over the last few years.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took to social media and congratulated the West Bengal police and targeted Mr. Adhikari who has a considerable influence in the Purba Medinipur district.

“Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrest made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP’s main leader runs illegal activities from Contai,” Mr. Ghosh said targeting Mr. Adhikari.

The development comes days after a team of NIA was attacked allegedly by locals during raids in Purba Mediunipur district in connection with an investigation into the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case.