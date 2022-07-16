West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar is NDA’s vice-presidential candidate

In July 2019, Mr. Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has been announced as the NDA candidate for the vice-presidential election.

In July 2019, Mr. Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

The NDA had announced, on July 16, 2022, that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar as the vice-presidential candidate.

After the announcement, BJP chief J.P. Nadda said "Jagdeep Dhankhar is a "kisan putra" (son of farmer) who established himself as "people's governor"."

Born in an agratian household in a remote village in Rajasthan's Jhujhunu district, Mr. Dhankar worked tirelessly to become a successful professional before entering public life.

After finishing his graduation in Physics, Mr. Dhankar pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. He practiced in botht he Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court of India.

Mr. Dhankar entered public life in 1989 and he was elected as MP from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha constituency. He served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In 1993, he was elected to the Rajasthan Assembly from the Kishangarh constituency in Ajmer district.

In July 2019, Mr. Dhankar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.