Webinar on impact of AI on students, jobs

A webinar on “How AI Is Changing the Technology Perspective from Learning to Jobs Under COVID-19 and its Impact on Students” will be held as a part of the SRM Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021 series, on May 15.

The webinar series which has been launched by the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in association with The Hindu Group, spotlights science, engineering and technology courses and their relevance to the 2020s workplace.

The panelists who will be speaking as a part of the webinar are Shweta Khurana, Director, APJ Global Partnerships and Initiatives, Intel, Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Assistant Professor at IIT Madras and Co- Founder of padh.ai, and Dr. R Annie Uthra, Associate Professor, School of Computing, SRM Institute of Science & Technology (SRMIST). The discussion will be moderated by Anand Venkateswaran, Steward of Metapurse Fund, who also writes about Fintech & Crypto.

The webinar will begin at 11 a.m. on May 15 and will conclude with a Q&A session with the speakers.

To register for the FREE webinar, visit http://bit.ly/SRMTHE4 or scan the QR Code

SRMJEE will be held in two phases. The first phase will on May 23 and 24 and the second phase will be on July 25 and 27.