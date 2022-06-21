Webinar on career opportunities in the digital age

June 21, 2022

It will be presented by Digital University Kerala and The Hindu Education Plus

A webinar on ‘Emerging Career Opportunities in the Digital Age’ presented by Digital University Kerala and The Hindu Education Plus will be held on June 25 at 5 p.m. Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, and Shruthi George, Vice President, Sustainability & Innovation, Avery Dennison, Netherlands will speak as a part of the webinar. The Discussion will be moderated by Anukripa Elango, Educator To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/3QA51xN or scan the QR Code given.



