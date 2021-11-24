National

Webinar on building a career in business analytics

INSOFE is a Data Science Education institute with world class research and consulting experience.  

A webinar on MBA/MSC in analytics with work permit in ‘U.S., Canada and Europe’ will be held as a part of The Hindu Education Plus Study Abroad Series presented by INSOFE on November 27 at 6.30 p.m.

INSOFE is a Data Science Education institute with world class research and consulting experience. It offers global masters programmes in data science and business analytics to students from diverse education disciplines. The webinar series, organised by The Hindu, aims to help graduates find the right career pathway.

Venkatesh Sunkad, Dean, Business Programs, INSOFE; Suzy Siegle, Provost and Executive Vice President, Professor of Management, Walsh College, U.S.A.; Maud Le Bars, South Asia Area Manager, Rennes School of Business, France; and Robin Ritchie, Associate Dean, Professional Graduate Programs and Associate Professor, Marketing, Carleton University, Canada will speak as a part of the webinar. The discussion will be moderated by Yashasvini Rajeshwar, Founder and CEO, AuxoHub.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/INSEDIT or scan QR Code


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
The Hindu Education Plus
careers
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 10:52:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/webinar-on-building-a-career-in-business-analytics/article37671500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY